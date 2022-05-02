Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.37. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,508. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

