Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $156.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

