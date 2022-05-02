Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $186.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 584.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

