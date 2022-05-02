Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.09 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $25.31 million and a P/E ratio of 22.69.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

