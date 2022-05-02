Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CSSEP traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.