China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) vs. Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Head to Head Comparison

China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

China Dongsheng International has a beta of 18.17, suggesting that its share price is 1,717% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Dongsheng International and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech -429.40% -131.45% -47.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Dongsheng International and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dongsheng International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech $89.79 million 68.96 -$386.21 million ($1.36) -29.52

China Dongsheng International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Dongsheng International and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Summary

China Dongsheng International beats Legend Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Dongsheng International (Get Rating)

China Dongsheng International, Inc. intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

