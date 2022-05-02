China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHNR Get Rating ) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.