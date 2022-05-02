China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
