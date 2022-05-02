China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 4,998,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on China Power International Development in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CPWIF opened at 0.50 on Monday. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of 0.50 and a 12 month high of 0.52.

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

