Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/28/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00.

4/27/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00.

4/18/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/14/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,455.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,523.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,608.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

