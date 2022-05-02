Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRQF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.