Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.22. The company has a market cap of C$619.34 million and a PE ratio of -32.17.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

