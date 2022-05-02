Chubb Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Chubb stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $199.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

