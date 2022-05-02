Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

