Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.56 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Church & Dwight by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

