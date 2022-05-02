CIBC Boosts Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

