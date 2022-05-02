CIBC Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.69. 1,026,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$2.69 and a one year high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,674,745 shares in the company, valued at C$139,903,149.75. Insiders sold a total of 525,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,196 over the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.