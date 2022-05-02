CIBC Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$12.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFI. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down C$0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.29. 565,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$870.81 million and a PE ratio of -42.08.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Insiders have acquired 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854 in the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

