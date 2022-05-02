CIBC Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$42.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,194. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.