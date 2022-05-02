CIBC Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$42.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.35.

TSE FM traded down C$1.11 on Monday, reaching C$35.72. The company had a trading volume of 563,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.53.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

