CIBC Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of TECK stock remained flat at $$39.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. 409,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

