Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 933,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $397.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

