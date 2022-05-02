Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.