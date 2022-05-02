CI&T Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 9th (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T’s (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. CI&T had issued 13,043,478 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $195,652,170 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
CINT stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47.
About CI&T (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
