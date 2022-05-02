Citigroup Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $21.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

