Citigroup Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $212.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.13.

Shares of ADP opened at $218.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

