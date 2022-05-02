Citigroup Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $212.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.13.
Shares of ADP opened at $218.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12.
In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
