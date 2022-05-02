Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.
CIVB stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $310.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.