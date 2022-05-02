Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CIVB stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $310.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.