Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Short Interest Up 32.6% in April

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRMW remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,848. Clarim Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
