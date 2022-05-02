Clarivate (CLVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.85-0.95 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLVT opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

