Clarus (CLAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $831.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. Clarus has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clarus by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clarus by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clarus by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

