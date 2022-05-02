Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Short Interest Update

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRXTW stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,240. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

