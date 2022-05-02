Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 188.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $536,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,900.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 58,901 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.5% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $335,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.