CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) versus Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Head-To-Head Survey

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ouster and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 286.71%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and CleanTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 17.03 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -3.94 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Ouster on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

