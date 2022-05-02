Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.