Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CLW opened at $33.11 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $126,794.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.