Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 319,243 shares of company stock valued at $947,104 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,860. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Analysts predict that Clene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

