Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Purchases A$12,795.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,795.00 ($9,205.04).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Capital alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,100.00 ($30,287.77).

The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0128 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Clime Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.