Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Shares of NET opened at $86.14 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,856 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

