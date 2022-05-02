Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

NYSE NET opened at $86.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

