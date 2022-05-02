Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

