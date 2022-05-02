Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Short Interest Up 34.9% in April

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,850,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 21,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 101,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,859. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 274.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

