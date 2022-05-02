CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CLPS Incorporation in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS remained flat at $$1.79 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,941. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

