CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,911. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,403,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 2,879.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

