CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.85 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $420.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.