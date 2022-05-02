CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Critical Survey

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46% CNFinance 4.37% 1.60% 0.44%

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.90 -$9.42 million N/A N/A CNFinance $219.35 million 0.96 $10.19 million $0.13 23.54

CNFinance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 122.65%. CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.74%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than CNFinance.

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats CNFinance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

