Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.58.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
