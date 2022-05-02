Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Downgraded by TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$101.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.23. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$95.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.