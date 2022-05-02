Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Cogeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

CGO traded down C$2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$73.97. 33,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.08. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$73.90 and a 52-week high of C$98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

