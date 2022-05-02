Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.