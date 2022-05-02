Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $67.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

