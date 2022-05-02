Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

